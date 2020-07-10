/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
284 Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2765 NE 23rd Ave
2765 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2189 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan with volume ceilings in this 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath home in Lighthouse Point.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2758 NE 30th Ave.
2758 Northeast 30th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Right on the Intracoastal! This ground floor unit is light, bright , and clean. Remodeled open kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit, freshly painted. Sit out on your private open porch on the ground floor on the Intracoastal.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available ONLY Aug 15th - Nov 15 2020 best rate. THESE DATES ARE AVAILABLE! Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3460 NE 28th Ave
3460 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2513 sqft
Great east side location, minutes from shops, restaurants & ocean. Split floor plan w/private master suite, open family/dining areas. Updated kitchen off a large sunroom, playroom for the kids or family/tv room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4430 NE 28th Ter
4430 Northeast 28th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This recently renovated, spacious family home is the exclusive community of Venetian Isles in Lighthouse Point features both modern amenities and character in a fantastic location.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3741 NE 25th Ave
3741 Northeast 25th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Lighthouse Point, Remodeled 4/3 with deep water 100 ft wide canal and 85 ft of dock, pool, Jacuzzi. Ready to move in.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1972 NE 35th St
1972 NE 35th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Newly remodeled Studio/Pool house available in Lighthouse Point. East of US1. Comfortable studio with large bathroom. Perfect for 1 person or a young couple. Own entrance in a separate building from main residence with parking spot. Move-in ready.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2420 NE 36th St
2420 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH DUPLEX ON THE WATER. TOTALLY UPGRADED, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. QUIET NEIGHBOORHOOD. CONVENIENT TO I-95 & TURNPIKE IN SAFE, CLEAN NEIGHBOORHOOD. WASHER AND DRYER ONSITE. WILL CONSIDER RENT WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE.
1 of 11
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2011 NE 33 Street
2011 Northeast 33rd Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1214 sqft
Owner AgentThis beautiful home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Lighthouse Point, east of Federal Highway. It is meticulously maintained. One car attached garage. Nearby shops, restaurant, entertainment and beaches. Near Hillsboro Inlet.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in
Results within 1 mile of Lighthouse Point
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn
1308 SE 1 TERR
1308 Southeast 1st Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1 Bedroom in Shared House - Property Id: 250777 Available now, One bedroom One bath in a single-family home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
665 SE 21st Ave
665 Southeast 21st Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
RARE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THIS STUNNING 5TH FLOOR PENTHOUSE...AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED, LUXURY CONDO. 2 MASTER SIZE BEDROOMS WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOMS IN BOTH BEDROOMS...
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fairlawn
113 SE 14th St
113 Southeast 14th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 SE 14th St in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.
Similar Pages
Lighthouse Point 1 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLighthouse Point 3 BedroomsLighthouse Point Apartments with BalconyLighthouse Point Apartments with Garage
Lighthouse Point Apartments with GymLighthouse Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLighthouse Point Apartments with ParkingLighthouse Point Apartments with PoolLighthouse Point Apartments with Washer-DryerLighthouse Point Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL