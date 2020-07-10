/
apartments with washer dryer
173 Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
103 Yacht Club Way
103 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
986 sqft
BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW, 3RD FLOOR 2/1 UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STILL APPLIANCES newer refrigerator, MODERN WOOD CABINETRY, CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC DIAGONAL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT & BERBER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.
1 Unit Available
143 Barefoot Cove
143 Barefoot Cove, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1939 sqft
Key West Inspired fully FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage (1939 liv. sq. ft) townhome is located in the GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Barefoot Cove.
1 Unit Available
7030 Half Moon Circle
7030 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1047 sqft
Completely remodeled waterfront condo with spectacular view of intra coastal. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new washer and dryer, new tile floors. No carpet. Covered parking with elevator.
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore North
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
***Only Rental Listing in Lakeshore*** GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE, ONE CAR PRIVATE GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN, COMMUNITY POOL ON INTRACOASTAL, SIT BACK AND WATCH THE BOATS GO BY!!!!
1 Unit Available
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.
1 Unit Available
160 Yacht Club Way
160 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
2 bedroom 2 baths fully furnished available for seasonal rental or off season SHORT TERM. Steps away to the club house, with views of the water fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and newer kitchen cabinets.
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
1 Unit Available
140 Las Brisas Circle
140 Las Brisas Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2433 sqft
Epitome of aesthetic class 3 bed / 2.5 bath residence located in the illustrious community of Las Brisas in Hypoluxo.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
12 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
112 Milton Street
112 Milton Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated duplex just 1 block from the intracoastal & 3 blocks south of a playground & tennis courts & a short walk to The Key Lime House!! This unit features new flooring throughout, new kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove,
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Lantana Pines
1046 Julia Heights Drive
1046 Julia Hights Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside.
1 Unit Available
6 ViA Lago
6 Via Lago, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock.
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THE COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD & CLUBHOUSE,
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
1 Unit Available
2424 N Federal Highway
2424 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large
1 Unit Available
Ocean Walk
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once monthly. Beautiful modern recently renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom furnished/ turnkey home located in the historic town of Lantana, walking distance to beach, boat ramps, fishing places, multiple parks, restaurants, coffee shops...
1 Unit Available
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
4080 sqft
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise.
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
1 Unit Available
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
3121 sqft
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
