apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:36 PM
314 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with washer-dryer
2909 S Ocean Blvd
2909 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1176 sqft
Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean.
Bel Lido
4300 S Ocean Blvd
4300 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern renovation to this two story, 3-bed town house for rent in exclusive Highland Beach. Walk into your home and immediately see stunning updates and water views.
3594 S OCEAN BL
3594 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL or OFFSEASON RENTAL!! 2BED/2BATH. NICE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL. GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
3401 S Ocean Blvd
3401 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1287 sqft
Stop the car-this is an oceanfront residence that feels like a home. Walk on beautiful Highland Beach-beautiful clear water-surf on windy days or read a book at the quiet ocean platform. This is entirely different than any offerings.
3450 S Ocean Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1852 sqft
Extremely SPACIOUS 2/2 HIGHLAND BEACH Condo w/Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from 2 COVERED BALCONIES, 1,852 liv.sq. ft.
Toscana
3740 S Ocean Boulevard
3740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2601 sqft
WOW! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS, DESIGNER FURNISHED, ELEGANT CONDO WITH STUNNING OCEAN & IC VIEWS! IF YOU WANT THE BEST-THIS IS IT! TWO LARGE BALCONIES FACE WATER! DINE AL FRESCO-ALL OF THE TIME! TOTALLY TURN KEY! JUST BRING YOUR SUPER HAPPY SELF! CROWN
3421 S Ocean Boulevard
3421 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1128 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT VILLA, walk out to the Private Beach in Highland Beach only for residents. The best kept secret one of a kind spotless clean villa with 2 large bedrooms 2baths with large spa tub and separate shower.
3604 S Ocean Boulevard
3604 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1495 sqft
Stunning recently renovated 3 BR/3BA townhome in intracoastal community with private beach. Owners have spared no expense creating this contemporary beauty. Porcelain floors in main living areas and wood in bedrooms.
3115 S Ocean Boulevard
3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2556 sqft
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here.
Toscana
3700 S Ocean Boulevard
3700 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT TWO BEDROOM WITH A DEN / THIRD BEDROOM. GOOD VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL, OCEAN AND PIAZZA. FULL SERVICE BUILDING INCLUDING VALET PARKING,CONCIERGE,PRO FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, PRIVATE BEACH CLUB,PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE, NINE FOOT CEILINGS.
4600 S Ocean Boulevard
4600 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1533 sqft
Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean.
4740 S Ocean Boulevard
4740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom unit in prestigious Braemer building at Boca Highlands. Canal and pool view. Walk across the street to private beach club with resort like amenities. Marina and private tennis courts. Available seasonally starting Dec.
3606 S Ocean Boulevard
3606 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Much sought after 3 bedroom facing the ocean Fantastic ocean views on a high floor. This unit is fully FURNISHED AS OFF SEASON RENTAL This much desired 6th floor condo master features sink/vanity, spacious tub/shower combo, and large walk in closet.
Bel Lido
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1412 sqft
Absolutely impeccable NW corner unit - spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, enjoy exclusive Ocean Club amenities, gym, 2 pools, hot tub, outdoor grills, party and card rooms, tv area, private beach access, amazing lifestyle!
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2100 sqft
Enjoy 270 picturesque degrees of dramatic Atlantic Seascapes, the winding Intracoastal, lush tropical gardens, the tranquil yacht basin, and sparkling City Lights through floor-to-ceiling Walls of IMPACT GLASS of this 3BR/ 3BA 2,422 SQ.FT.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,868
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
Porta Bella
876 E Jeffery Street
876 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1398 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL! Wake up and enjoy your multi-million dollar view! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse, with a 1 car garage is located in the Gated, east Boca neighborhood of Boca Quay.
Villa Rica
4440 NE 5th Avenue
4440 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1523 sqft
Beautiful and spacious villa in beautiful Boca Raton, minutes from the beaches. The extra large gourmet kitchen, with eat in breakfast area and snack bar, is a chef's delight complete with granite counter tops and rich cabinetry.
885 NE Mulberry Drive
885 NE Mulberry Dr, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3012 sqft
Beautifully renovated modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom split floor plan waterfront home located on a wide canal with Intracoastal views.
839 Coventry Street
839 Coventry Street, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,900
3775 sqft
Stunning 2 story Mediterranean 85' Deepwater Masterpiece. 2-Car Garage, Summer Kitchen, Resort Pool with FULL SERVICE CONCRETE DOCK TO KEEP YOUR 65' YACHT.MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE JUNIOR SUITE PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL HUGE BDRMS.
Boca Teeca
6000 NW 2nd Avenue
6000 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely unfurnished 2/2 bath with very nice upgrades. Renovated a few short years ago and will be delivered in pristine condition. Newer refrigerator purchased last year. Terrific Balcony overlooking golf course.
