Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
923 Dogwood Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

923 Dogwood Drive

923 Dogwood Drive · (561) 572-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 Dogwood Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Tropic Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is the waterfront home you have been waiting for! Bring your boat and dock it behind the house. Completely remodeled & Beautiful inside and out! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home features 90' of waterfront living, amazing high end chef kitchen, Marble floors, soaring ceilings, wonderful open floor plan, swimming pool, covered patio, and open balcony. This home offers Florida living at its finest! Just minutes to great shopping, beaches, fishing, and trendy downtown Delray.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
923 Dogwood Drive has a unit available for $9,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 923 Dogwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
923 Dogwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 923 Dogwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 923 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 923 Dogwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 923 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Dogwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 923 Dogwood Drive has a pool.
Does 923 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 923 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Dogwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
