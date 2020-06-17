923 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is the waterfront home you have been waiting for! Bring your boat and dock it behind the house. Completely remodeled & Beautiful inside and out! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home features 90' of waterfront living, amazing high end chef kitchen, Marble floors, soaring ceilings, wonderful open floor plan, swimming pool, covered patio, and open balcony. This home offers Florida living at its finest! Just minutes to great shopping, beaches, fishing, and trendy downtown Delray.