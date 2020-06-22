All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4132 Sabal Lakes Road

4132 Sabal Lakes Road · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Sabal Lakes Road, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Light & bright single story home in one of the most sought after communities in Delray Beach! Featuring split bedroom floor plan, open kitchen with newer GE stainless appliances and granite counters overlooking dining area/family room, separate formal dining room and living room featuring vaulted ceilings. Tile floors throughout the home except bedrooms which feature hard wood flooring. Sliding glass doors lead out to the covered patio and private backyard-perfect for entertaining. Fully fenced in yard with doggie door from your screened in patio. Community pool located immediately behind. Master Suite includes walk in closet and en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower with oversized vanity with double sinks. Brand new GE washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road have any available units?
4132 Sabal Lakes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road have?
Some of 4132 Sabal Lakes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Sabal Lakes Road currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Sabal Lakes Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Sabal Lakes Road pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Sabal Lakes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Sabal Lakes Road does offer parking.
Does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4132 Sabal Lakes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road have a pool?
Yes, 4132 Sabal Lakes Road has a pool.
Does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road have accessible units?
No, 4132 Sabal Lakes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Sabal Lakes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Sabal Lakes Road has units with dishwashers.
