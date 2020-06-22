4132 Sabal Lakes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light & bright single story home in one of the most sought after communities in Delray Beach! Featuring split bedroom floor plan, open kitchen with newer GE stainless appliances and granite counters overlooking dining area/family room, separate formal dining room and living room featuring vaulted ceilings. Tile floors throughout the home except bedrooms which feature hard wood flooring. Sliding glass doors lead out to the covered patio and private backyard-perfect for entertaining. Fully fenced in yard with doggie door from your screened in patio. Community pool located immediately behind. Master Suite includes walk in closet and en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower with oversized vanity with double sinks. Brand new GE washer/dryer