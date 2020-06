Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Cleaned and sanitized! Fully furnished and turnkey 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, townhome in Downtown Delray Beach. Steps to all the action on Atlantic Ave and a quick walk or bike to the beach, this townhome is perfect for those looking for hassle free downtown living. Community is gated and situated next to the famous Delray Beach Tennis Center. Wonderful neighborhood. Home comes with tvs, linens, kitchen items.