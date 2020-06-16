2602 Webb Avenue

Amenities
602 Webb Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning, brand new 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse, 1 car garage and additional driveway parking for 2 more cars. Granite counters, brand new appliances, Wood floors, carpeted rooms. Walking distance to shopping, close to community center with pool and Bethesda Hospital, 5 min from the beach!!! 5 Min from downtown Atlantic Avenue!!! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3591845 ]