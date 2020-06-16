All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

2602 Webb Avenue

2602 Webb Avenue · (561) 208-1382
Location

2602 Webb Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Seacrest

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
602 Webb Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning, brand new 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse, 1 car garage and additional driveway parking for 2 more cars. Granite counters, brand new appliances, Wood floors, carpeted rooms. Walking distance to shopping, close to community center with pool and Bethesda Hospital, 5 min from the beach!!! 5 Min from downtown Atlantic Avenue!!! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3591845 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Webb Avenue have any available units?
2602 Webb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Webb Avenue have?
Some of 2602 Webb Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Webb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Webb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Webb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Webb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2602 Webb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Webb Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2602 Webb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Webb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Webb Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2602 Webb Avenue has a pool.
Does 2602 Webb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2602 Webb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Webb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Webb Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
