207 Tropic Isle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Sleek upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath ground floor residence with the ultimate East Delray location just a stone's throw away from Intracoastal Waterway and beach! Come see this designer renovated unit with total upgrades from top to bottom including newer plumbing, electrical and hurricane impact doors & windows. Modern design and finishes include: open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash, bright and airy living room with laminate wood flooring, split bedrooms, updated bathrooms and private screened-in patio with convenient storage closet overlooking lush green space, tropical foliage all just a few steps away from community pool. Enjoy being in close proximity to local hotspots including Atlantic Ave near the center of downtown