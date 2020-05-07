All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:45 PM

207 Tropic Isle Drive

207 Tropic Isle Drive · (561) 962-2865
Location

207 Tropic Isle Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Pelican Harbor - Tropic Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Sleek upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath ground floor residence with the ultimate East Delray location just a stone's throw away from Intracoastal Waterway and beach! Come see this designer renovated unit with total upgrades from top to bottom including newer plumbing, electrical and hurricane impact doors & windows. Modern design and finishes include: open concept kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash, bright and airy living room with laminate wood flooring, split bedrooms, updated bathrooms and private screened-in patio with convenient storage closet overlooking lush green space, tropical foliage all just a few steps away from community pool. Enjoy being in close proximity to local hotspots including Atlantic Ave near the center of downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Tropic Isle Drive have any available units?
207 Tropic Isle Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Tropic Isle Drive have?
Some of 207 Tropic Isle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Tropic Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Tropic Isle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Tropic Isle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Tropic Isle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 207 Tropic Isle Drive offer parking?
No, 207 Tropic Isle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 207 Tropic Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Tropic Isle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Tropic Isle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 207 Tropic Isle Drive has a pool.
Does 207 Tropic Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Tropic Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Tropic Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Tropic Isle Drive has units with dishwashers.
