Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome into this Beautiful Delray Beach Styled Home. 2007 NE 2nd Ave is an amazing three bedroom home. Located in the highly sought after Lake Ida neighborhood just minutes from the beach, Bethesda Hospital, Pineapple Grove and Atlantic Avenue. Details extend throughout the residence from its brand new gourmet kitchen to the patio. A large lot with a long driveway and continues in the expansive back yard large enough for a pool. The Roof is less than 1 year old, all services upgraded from the wiring to the piping and clean finishes in every room. This home entailed the complete renovation to the late 1950’s home in order to create lifestyle flexibility and openness out of the dated and compartmentalized layout.