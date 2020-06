185 NE 4th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

LOCATION! LOCATION!!! THIS 2 BEDROOMS + LOFT , 2 FULL BATHROOMS , FULLY FURNISHED URBAN-CHICK LOFT IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ANNUAL OR SHORT TERM RENTAL @ THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH , 2 MINUTE WALK TO DELRAY'S FAMOUS ATLANTIC AVE AND PINEAPPLE GROVE . THE CONDO IS EQUIPPED AND FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED , CABLE ,WIFI, POWER AND WATER INCLUDED FOR SEASONAL GUESTS . OCEAN CITY LOFTS BOASTS A RESORT STYLE POOL & BBQ AREA WITH LARGE SUNNING DECK.WELCOME TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY !!