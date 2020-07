Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Amazing 3bd/2ba condo on top floor with balcony! Washer and Dryer in unit! Close to clubhouse, tennis court, basketball. Ample parking. Gated community near the center of it all, 2.5 miles from Beach, minutes to downtown Delray, and 1 mile to I95. What a great value! Carpets just cleaned and freshly painted. Unit is vacant, easy to show and available immediately.