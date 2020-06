Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

Incredible Location on South Ocean Blvd tucked in a Charming Lush Garden Enclave adjacent to Canal with Outdoor Patio/Grill and steps across from Atlantic Ocean Beach. Minutes from Trendy Restaurants and Shops on both Linton and Atlantic Avenues. Free Downtown Trolley Car near doorstep offers added fun and conveniences! This Unit is beautifully and neutrally renovated with thoughtful use of living and entertaining space. Annual Furnished Rental Only for $1750. Sorry No Pets, Smoking or Commercial Vehicles allowed. One Parking Space and Guest Parking Available. OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/30/20: 2-4 PM w/ Refreshments Served