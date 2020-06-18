125 Lily Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Absolutely beautiful townhome located in Cannery Row, a desirable community in Pineapple Grove of Delray. Walking distance to Atlantic Avenue's fine dining, shopping, entertainment and the beautiful beaches. This home was built in 2015, a bright corner unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with balconies off of the living room and the master suite. Custom finished including wood flooring, crown molding, Quartz counter tops and a large island, Jenn-Air stainless kitchen appliances, impact windows and a 2-car garage. Just steps to the community pool which is perfect for entertaining guests with its heated pool and grilling area.