Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

125 Lily Lane

125 Lily Ln · (561) 843-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Lily Ln, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Pineapple Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely beautiful townhome located in Cannery Row, a desirable community in Pineapple Grove of Delray. Walking distance to Atlantic Avenue's fine dining, shopping, entertainment and the beautiful beaches. This home was built in 2015, a bright corner unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with balconies off of the living room and the master suite. Custom finished including wood flooring, crown molding, Quartz counter tops and a large island, Jenn-Air stainless kitchen appliances, impact windows and a 2-car garage. Just steps to the community pool which is perfect for entertaining guests with its heated pool and grilling area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lily Lane have any available units?
125 Lily Lane has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Lily Lane have?
Some of 125 Lily Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lily Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 125 Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lily Lane does offer parking.
Does 125 Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 125 Lily Lane has a pool.
Does 125 Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 125 Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Lily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
