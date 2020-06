Amenities

putting green patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym game room pool pool table putting green internet access sauna tennis court

This unfurnished two bedroom one and a half bath annual rental is available immediately pending the association approval. No dogs allowed only up to two house cats. The community has tons of amenities including: Billiards; Clubhouse; Community Room; Exercise Room; Game Room; Internet Included; Manager on Site; Pickle-ball; Picnic Area; Pool; Putting Green; Sauna; Shuffleboard; Street Lights; Tennis and a Whirlpool.