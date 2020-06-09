All apartments in Delray Beach
111 SE 1st Avenue.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:02 PM

111 SE 1st Avenue

111 SE 1st Ave · (561) 445-4003
Location

111 SE 1st Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
internet access
lobby
Contemporary urban living --steps away from Atlantic Ave in Downtown Delray. Completed November 2019! 111 First Delray Beach is a sleek 66-unit, smart building with beautifully designed units. This unit has upgraded kitchen counters and backsplash. Large balcony plus a private rooftop terrace. Units equipped with Bosch appliances and modern-day technology and security. Home automation system Designer selected finishes with upgrade options Secure and covered resident parking with extraordinary guest parking Up to 1GB internet download speeds Air conditioned Secure bicycle parking and private storage space State-of-the-art fitness center Entertainment deck includes swimming pool, cabanas, summer kitchen, bar, billiards, fire pit, and TVs Atrium lobby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 111 SE 1st Avenue have any available units?
111 SE 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delray Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 SE 1st Avenue have?
Some of 111 SE 1st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 SE 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 SE 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 SE 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 SE 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 111 SE 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 SE 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 SE 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 SE 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 SE 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 111 SE 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 111 SE 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 SE 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 SE 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 SE 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

