111 SE 1st Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool pool table guest parking internet access lobby

Contemporary urban living --steps away from Atlantic Ave in Downtown Delray. Completed November 2019! 111 First Delray Beach is a sleek 66-unit, smart building with beautifully designed units. This unit has upgraded kitchen counters and backsplash. Large balcony plus a private rooftop terrace. Units equipped with Bosch appliances and modern-day technology and security. Home automation system Designer selected finishes with upgrade options Secure and covered resident parking with extraordinary guest parking Up to 1GB internet download speeds Air conditioned Secure bicycle parking and private storage space State-of-the-art fitness center Entertainment deck includes swimming pool, cabanas, summer kitchen, bar, billiards, fire pit, and TVs Atrium lobby