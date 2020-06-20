102 NE 11th Street

Amenities

Modern and luxurious custom build home in the desirable Dell Park neighborhood. This meticulously designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom sunkissed home features large porcelain tile flooring, custom Italian Kitchen cabinetry and custom oversize hardware, Calcutta Emerald countertops and custom built table offers kitchen dining and additional entertaining space. The bright kitchen features high end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances powered by natural gas. Master suite boasts automated roll down black out shades, custom build closet and pop up Tv lift system, as well as, spacious bathroom with his and her sinks and cabinetry. Tranquil backyard with in-ground, salt chlorinated pool with heating and chilling features, along with sunken gas fire pit decorated with Sunbrella cushions and pillows.