All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 102 NE 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
102 NE 11th Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

102 NE 11th Street

102 Northeast 11th Street · (561) 306-5440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

102 Northeast 11th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Seacrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Modern and luxurious custom build home in the desirable Dell Park neighborhood. This meticulously designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom sunkissed home features large porcelain tile flooring, custom Italian Kitchen cabinetry and custom oversize hardware, Calcutta Emerald countertops and custom built table offers kitchen dining and additional entertaining space. The bright kitchen features high end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances powered by natural gas. Master suite boasts automated roll down black out shades, custom build closet and pop up Tv lift system, as well as, spacious bathroom with his and her sinks and cabinetry. Tranquil backyard with in-ground, salt chlorinated pool with heating and chilling features, along with sunken gas fire pit decorated with Sunbrella cushions and pillows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 NE 11th Street have any available units?
102 NE 11th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
Is 102 NE 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 NE 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 NE 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 NE 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 102 NE 11th Street offer parking?
No, 102 NE 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 NE 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 NE 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 NE 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 102 NE 11th Street has a pool.
Does 102 NE 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 102 NE 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 NE 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 NE 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 NE 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 NE 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 NE 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity