Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

2500 Southwest 81st Avenue

2500 Southwest 81st Avenue · (305) 952-0141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Southwest 81st Avenue, Davie, FL 33324
Arrowhead Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Davie. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 10th 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Garnel Desravins at 305-952-0141 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have any available units?
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have?
Some of 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Southwest 81st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue has a pool.
Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Southwest 81st Avenue has units with air conditioning.

