1504 Whitehall Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:53 PM

1504 Whitehall Dr

1504 White Hall Drive · (954) 557-3899
Location

1504 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Come to see this IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED, freshly painted 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Unit, which also includes a bonus room area that may be converted into a third room, storage or den. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In closet and remodeled Master bathroom. Laundry room with full size Washer and Dryer. Tile floors throughout. Spectacular golf course view, quiet unit located in first floor. Maintenance includes basic cable and water. VACANT, can be showed at any time. Wonderfully maintained community offers clubhouse with pool. Located in a great spot; a couple of blocks of SR-84, I-595, Close to Nova and other colleges as well as to downtown Fort Lauderdale, Airport. No motorcycles, commercial vehicles or pickup trucks. . TRULY IS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Whitehall Dr have any available units?
1504 Whitehall Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 Whitehall Dr have?
Some of 1504 Whitehall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Whitehall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Whitehall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Whitehall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Whitehall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 1504 Whitehall Dr offer parking?
No, 1504 Whitehall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Whitehall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Whitehall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Whitehall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Whitehall Dr has a pool.
Does 1504 Whitehall Dr have accessible units?
No, 1504 Whitehall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Whitehall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Whitehall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Whitehall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Whitehall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
