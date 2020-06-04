1504 Whitehall Dr

Amenities

Come to see this IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED, freshly painted 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Unit, which also includes a bonus room area that may be converted into a third room, storage or den. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In closet and remodeled Master bathroom. Laundry room with full size Washer and Dryer. Tile floors throughout. Spectacular golf course view, quiet unit located in first floor. Maintenance includes basic cable and water. VACANT, can be showed at any time. Wonderfully maintained community offers clubhouse with pool. Located in a great spot; a couple of blocks of SR-84, I-595, Close to Nova and other colleges as well as to downtown Fort Lauderdale, Airport. No motorcycles, commercial vehicles or pickup trucks. . TRULY IS A MUST SEE!!!