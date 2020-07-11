8891 Wiles Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Gorgeous newly renovated 2/2 top floor with tranquil water views.(hotel like living) New 20 by 20 Porcelain tile floor in entire apartment. Split floor plan. Spacious master. Stainless steel appliances. Newer tiled bathrooms. Utility with washer and dryer. Open balcony overlooking fountain/water views. Gated Edgewater offers clubhouse, pool, tennis and gym. All ages. 600 Minimum credit score. No commercial vehicles. $350 non refundable pet fee by the HOA(Max 2 pets with maximum weight of 50 lbs each), $250 non refundable fee by landlord. Maximum 2 cars.

Work history and income proof required.