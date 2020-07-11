All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

8891 Wiles Rd

8891 Wiles Road · No Longer Available
Location

8891 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Pine Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous newly renovated 2/2 top floor with tranquil water views.(hotel like living) New 20 by 20 Porcelain tile floor in entire apartment. Split floor plan. Spacious master. Stainless steel appliances. Newer tiled bathrooms. Utility with washer and dryer. Open balcony overlooking fountain/water views. Gated Edgewater offers clubhouse, pool, tennis and gym. All ages. 600 Minimum credit score. No commercial vehicles. $350 non refundable pet fee by the HOA(Max 2 pets with maximum weight of 50 lbs each), $250 non refundable fee by landlord. Maximum 2 cars.
Work history and income proof required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8891 Wiles Rd have any available units?
8891 Wiles Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 8891 Wiles Rd have?
Some of 8891 Wiles Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8891 Wiles Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8891 Wiles Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8891 Wiles Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8891 Wiles Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8891 Wiles Rd offer parking?
No, 8891 Wiles Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8891 Wiles Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8891 Wiles Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8891 Wiles Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8891 Wiles Rd has a pool.
Does 8891 Wiles Rd have accessible units?
No, 8891 Wiles Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8891 Wiles Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8891 Wiles Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8891 Wiles Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8891 Wiles Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
