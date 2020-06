Amenities

Come home to pure elegance...The owner has gone above and beyond with the finest to make this the home you will never want to leave. Situated in the resort life style of beautiful Heron Bay which offers fabulous amenities this 3bd 2ba pool home has everything you could ask for. Formal living room & dining room with separate family room. Fabulous eat-in kitchen w/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with a huge luxurious bath & walk in closest. One of the few rentals with your own private pool and wonderful patio area & chic patio furniture for relaxing & entertaining, includes a retractable awning for shade. If that's not enough you can enjoy a game of tennis, 2 resort style pools or walk thru the beautiful parks of exclusive Heron Bay. A rated/schools