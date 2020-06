Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

NICELY UPDATED 2/2 CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT. NEWER KITCHEN WITH NEW ELECTRIC RANGE AND MICROWAVE OVEN. WASHER AND DRYER. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT UNIT. NEW 2'' BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS, NEW VERTICAL BLINDS. VERY CLEAN, FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN. GREAT LOCATION AND FAMILY AREA. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY, SHOPPING AND EVERYTHING.