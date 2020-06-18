All apartments in Coral Springs
10945 Northwest 40th Street

10945 Northwest 40th Street · (561) 208-1382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10945 Northwest 40th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Windings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
10945 Northwest 40th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/17/2020. Pets: allowed. Must See! 3/2 house with 2 car garage and private pool located on a canal. Close to all nearby schools and conveniently located near sawgrass expwy. Updated kitchen with brand new appliances, remodeled bathrooms, new luxury vinyl floors throughout house and brand new AC. Lawn and pool care included in rent. JJ Call 561-208-1382 Florida's Best Realty Svcs [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3591838 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have any available units?
10945 Northwest 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have?
Some of 10945 Northwest 40th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10945 Northwest 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10945 Northwest 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 Northwest 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10945 Northwest 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10945 Northwest 40th Street does offer parking.
Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10945 Northwest 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10945 Northwest 40th Street has a pool.
Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 10945 Northwest 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10945 Northwest 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10945 Northwest 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10945 Northwest 40th Street has units with air conditioning.
