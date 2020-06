888 S Douglas Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access valet service

SPARKLING UNIT WITH JAW-DROPPING CORAL GABLES VIEWS! GLEAMING MARBLE FLOORS AND A WIDE OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN HIGHLIGHT THIS IMMACULATE 14TH FLOOR UNIT. THE PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKS ALL OF THE CHARMING SPANISH TILE ROOFS OF CORAL GABLES, THE TWINKLING NIGHTLIGHTS OF MIAMI AND MORE. CABLE TV, INTERNET AND 2 PARKING SPOTS INCLUDED IN THE RENT, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, WALK-IN CLOSETS ABOUND AND FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! THIS UNIT IS SPECTACULAR AND SO IS THE BUILDING. PUERTA DE PALMAS IS A HIDDEN GEM, SPORTING 24/7 VALET, SECURITY & CONCIERGE AND A SPRAWLING GYM AND POOL DECK. STEPS FROM SOME OF THE BEST DINING, SHOPPING AND NIGHTLIFE IN THE WORLD. CALL TODAY, EASY TO SHOW AND WILL GO FAST!