Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:16 PM

810 Salzedo St

810 Salzedo Street · (954) 394-3436
Location

810 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Excellent location and area, cozy apartment completely remodeled, kitchen with new wooden Cabinets, granite counter top ,and tile floors. The building has recently gone through a renovation of its elevator and pool, furthermore it has convenient assigned roofed parking, per apartment, impact windows, central air conditioning. Its attractive location in the city of Coral Gables, gives it a strategic place to be close to Restaurants, Super markets, access to public transportation, commerce and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Salzedo St have any available units?
810 Salzedo St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Salzedo St have?
Some of 810 Salzedo St's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Salzedo St currently offering any rent specials?
810 Salzedo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Salzedo St pet-friendly?
No, 810 Salzedo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 810 Salzedo St offer parking?
Yes, 810 Salzedo St does offer parking.
Does 810 Salzedo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Salzedo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Salzedo St have a pool?
Yes, 810 Salzedo St has a pool.
Does 810 Salzedo St have accessible units?
No, 810 Salzedo St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Salzedo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Salzedo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Salzedo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 Salzedo St has units with air conditioning.
