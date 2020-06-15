628 Santander Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher alarm system refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

A completely reconstructed luxury boutique building on a peaceful tree-lined street in the heart of Coral Gables. Offering spacious two bedroom unit with an enclosed den, (perfect for an office or child’s room), high ceilings and lots of windows with an abundance of natural light. Live in the new Gables luxury with ceramic wood-like flooring complemented by white marble countertops, subway tile, glass showers and Elegant fixtures throughout. All units feature Washer/Dryer & individual Alarm System