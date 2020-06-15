All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 628 Santander Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
628 Santander Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:05 PM

628 Santander Ave

628 Santander Avenue · (305) 205-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

628 Santander Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
A completely reconstructed luxury boutique building on a peaceful tree-lined street in the heart of Coral Gables. Offering spacious two bedroom unit with an enclosed den, (perfect for an office or child’s room), high ceilings and lots of windows with an abundance of natural light. Live in the new Gables luxury with ceramic wood-like flooring complemented by white marble countertops, subway tile, glass showers and Elegant fixtures throughout. All units feature Washer/Dryer & individual Alarm System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Santander Ave have any available units?
628 Santander Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 Santander Ave have?
Some of 628 Santander Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Santander Ave currently offering any rent specials?
628 Santander Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Santander Ave pet-friendly?
No, 628 Santander Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 628 Santander Ave offer parking?
No, 628 Santander Ave does not offer parking.
Does 628 Santander Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Santander Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Santander Ave have a pool?
No, 628 Santander Ave does not have a pool.
Does 628 Santander Ave have accessible units?
No, 628 Santander Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Santander Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Santander Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Santander Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Santander Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 628 Santander Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity