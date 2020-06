Amenities

pet friendly parking

Great opportunity to rent this 620 sqf 1/1 in exclusive Edgewater Drive. Very close to US-1 and just 5 minutes away from Miracles Miles, Coconut Grove, and Merrick Park. Enjoy assigned parking, laundry inside building, and pet friendly community. Please have proof of income, background check, and credit report ready to be considered. For additional info, please call listing agent.