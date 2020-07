Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

BRAND NEW FLOORS AND BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED MODERN BATHROOM. Great condo building and very convenient location at walking distance to Miracle Mile/Downtown Coral Gables. Five minute drive to UM. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Publix just downstairs. Assigned parking space on second floor just steps away from elevator. Very EASY TO SHOW!