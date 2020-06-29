All apartments in Coral Gables
470 Costanera Rd # N/A A10838192

470 Costanera Road · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 Costanera Road, Coral Gables, FL 33143
Cocoplum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10838192 · Avail. now

$22,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live Glamorously 5/7 Waterfront HOME at COCOPLUM - Property Id: 264977

Fab waterfront! Live Glamorously...or Casually, Just Make it your Own. Everything has been done for you and ready to enjoy. All new in 2017: façade with water features and glass pivot door, dock, landscaping and lot regrading with Oolite borders, putting green, interior gutted and opened up, added all new large slab Limestone floors, Chef's kitchen, glass staircase and railings, new lighting, wood floors upstairs, master suite reconfigured with 3 large walk-ins and spa bath, remodeled kids and guest bathrooms, new beach entry pool and pool dock. Enjoy high ceilings and great natural light. All impact, BBQ Cabana/full bath. Previously fully gutted, rebuilt, enlarged in 2008, see attached for sf larger than tax, 7703 total, 5653 living area. Listing info courtesy of Shelton and Stewart.
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/470-costanera-rd-%23-n%2Fa-coral-gables-fl-unit-a10838192/264977
Property Id 264977

(RLNE5945033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

