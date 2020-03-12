All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

411 Anastasia Ave

411 Anastasia Avenue · (305) 494-0334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Privately owned 2 bedroom and 2 Bathrooms condo in 4 story gated Mediterranean style bldg near Coral Gables Library and right in front of the Youth Center. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Impact Resistant Windows, One Balcony. Features Include: Pool, Water, Central A/C, Secured Entry, Spacious Bedroom and Closets - Washer and Drier free in the building - No pets - Non-smoking.

Available August 1, 2020. 24 Hour Notice for showing. First Month & Two Month Security Deposit Required. Condominium application, subject to Board Approval. Credit Report & Background check $45 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Anastasia Ave have any available units?
411 Anastasia Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Anastasia Ave have?
Some of 411 Anastasia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Anastasia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
411 Anastasia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Anastasia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 411 Anastasia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 411 Anastasia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 411 Anastasia Ave does offer parking.
Does 411 Anastasia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Anastasia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Anastasia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 411 Anastasia Ave has a pool.
Does 411 Anastasia Ave have accessible units?
No, 411 Anastasia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Anastasia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Anastasia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Anastasia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Anastasia Ave has units with air conditioning.
