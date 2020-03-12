411 Anastasia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Privately owned 2 bedroom and 2 Bathrooms condo in 4 story gated Mediterranean style bldg near Coral Gables Library and right in front of the Youth Center. Spacious living room/dining room combination. Impact Resistant Windows, One Balcony. Features Include: Pool, Water, Central A/C, Secured Entry, Spacious Bedroom and Closets - Washer and Drier free in the building - No pets - Non-smoking.



Available August 1, 2020. 24 Hour Notice for showing. First Month & Two Month Security Deposit Required. Condominium application, subject to Board Approval. Credit Report & Background check $45 per applicant.