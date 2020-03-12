1650 Galiano St. #409

Amenities

Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave, between Mendoza & Zamora. Meticulous unit, fully furnished and ready for immediate move in! Full two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus den on the top 4th floor. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Complete with washer and dryer in unit for convenience. Must see to fully appreciate! Please call, text or email for appointments.



No Pets Allowed



