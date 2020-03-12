All apartments in Coral Gables
1650 Galiano St. #409

1650 Galiano St · (305) 785-7723
Location

1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1650 Galiano St. #409 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave, between Mendoza & Zamora. Meticulous unit, fully furnished and ready for immediate move in! Full two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus den on the top 4th floor. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Complete with washer and dryer in unit for convenience. Must see to fully appreciate! Please call, text or email for appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

