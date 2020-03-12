All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

13627 Deering Bay Dr

13627 Deering Bay Drive · (305) 773-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13627 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33158
Deering Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
MOVE RIGHT IN to this renovated & beautiful 10th floor condo with awe inspiring views highlighting the Deering Bay lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and the gorgeous waters of Biscayne Bay beyond. It's spectacular from top to bottom, inside & out, including our incomparable resort-style lifestyle. Leave the bustling world behind and live in peace and serenity. Private and secure too, with gated access and roving security. And an (optional & independent) exclusive country club in which you can enjoy Golf, Tennis, Fitness Centers, Pools, a Gourmet Restaurant & Bar, as well as activities for those of all ages. You'll love living here. Come preview the life you've always dreamed of. Come visit us at Deering Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have any available units?
13627 Deering Bay Dr has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have?
Some of 13627 Deering Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13627 Deering Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13627 Deering Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13627 Deering Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13627 Deering Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 13627 Deering Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13627 Deering Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13627 Deering Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 13627 Deering Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13627 Deering Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13627 Deering Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13627 Deering Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
