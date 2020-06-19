4536 Monarch Way

Amenities

BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Oversized 2 car garage, Balcony, Walk-in Closets, Full Size Washer & Dryer in Laundry Room, Master Suite with separate Tub & Shower, Dual His& Hers Sink and Closets. Near Great Schools, adjacent to Coconut Creek Promenade with 36 stores, 14 restaurants, Silver Spot Movie Theater, LA Fitness, Orange Theory, CVS, Publix's nearby and minutes away from Sawgrass and Turnpike. Gated Community includes Basic Cable, Internet, Trash, and Sewer, Pool Amenities, Lawn Service. Unit is in immaculate condition, move-in ready this spacious townhouse is overlooking Paloma Lake and Gardens.