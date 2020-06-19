All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:45 PM

4536 Monarch Way

4536 Monarch Way · (561) 430-7026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4536 Monarch Way, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Oversized 2 car garage, Balcony, Walk-in Closets, Full Size Washer & Dryer in Laundry Room, Master Suite with separate Tub & Shower, Dual His& Hers Sink and Closets. Near Great Schools, adjacent to Coconut Creek Promenade with 36 stores, 14 restaurants, Silver Spot Movie Theater, LA Fitness, Orange Theory, CVS, Publix's nearby and minutes away from Sawgrass and Turnpike. Gated Community includes Basic Cable, Internet, Trash, and Sewer, Pool Amenities, Lawn Service. Unit is in immaculate condition, move-in ready this spacious townhouse is overlooking Paloma Lake and Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Monarch Way have any available units?
4536 Monarch Way has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4536 Monarch Way have?
Some of 4536 Monarch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Monarch Way currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Monarch Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Monarch Way pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Monarch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 4536 Monarch Way offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Monarch Way does offer parking.
Does 4536 Monarch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Monarch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Monarch Way have a pool?
Yes, 4536 Monarch Way has a pool.
Does 4536 Monarch Way have accessible units?
No, 4536 Monarch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Monarch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Monarch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4536 Monarch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4536 Monarch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
