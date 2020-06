Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Don't miss this beautiful 2/2 over sized Villa at desired Karanda Village II in Township, feature 2 master sized bedroom each one with its own bathroom, large kitchen with breakfast/eat-in area, nice formal living and dinning room with vaulted ceilings overlooking a beautiful screened terrace perfect for grilling and entertainment, walking distance to a community pool, close to everything, hurry up, won't last at this price!!!