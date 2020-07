Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Bright And Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Coconut Creek! This Unit Has Been Freshly Updated And Painted; It Will Not Disappoint. Featuring Assigned Parking Space, Elevator, Brand New Wood Vinyl Flooring Installed Throughout, Updated Bathrooms, Utility/Laundry Room And Much More. Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Garbage And Basic Cable. NO PETS. Minimum Score Of 650 Required. Available For Immediate Occupancy.