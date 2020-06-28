1221 DREW STREET

RENT REDUCTION!!!!Well maintained and fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath coop apartment in 55+ community close to everything - water and sewer included - Tenant pays for electricity, cable TV and internet - assigned parking
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
