Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic town home in Alexandria place. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage in a gated community. This town home has been well maintained. A newer AC unit (2019), downstairs tile that looks like wood (2017), freshly painted, all black appliances and so much more. Close to shopping, restaurants, Top Golf and the interstate. Don't delay make your appointment today!!