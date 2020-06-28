All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE

550 Kensington Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

550 Kensington Lake Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nicely refreshed 2/2.5 townhome in Kensington Townhome community, convenient to shopping, restaurant and commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa