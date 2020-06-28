Rent Calculator
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 8
550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE
550 Kensington Lake Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
550 Kensington Lake Circle, Brandon, FL 33511
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nicely refreshed 2/2.5 townhome in Kensington Townhome community, convenient to shopping, restaurant and commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
