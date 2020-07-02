All apartments in Brandon
510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE

510 Broken Limb Place · No Longer Available
Location

510 Broken Limb Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in the gated community of Lakewood Ridge Townhomes. This townhome is immaculate and ready for occupancy. Townhome features and open floor plan, spacious kitchen, laminated wood floors in great room and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. All appliances are included; WASHER, DRYER, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Come home after a long day and relax on the SCREENED in large LANAI. Lakewood Ridge Townhomes is a quiet community with a pool for your enjoyment and just minutes away from the Interstates, shopping and dining. TENANT Fees in addition to First Months Rent: $50 Rental Appl Fee per Adult, $1550 Sec Deposit, $99 Compliance Fee, $100 Application to HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have any available units?
510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have?
Some of 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE offer parking?
No, 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE has a pool.
Does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have accessible units?
No, 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE has units with dishwashers.

