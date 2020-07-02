510 BROKEN LIMB PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in the gated community of Lakewood Ridge Townhomes. This townhome is immaculate and ready for occupancy. Townhome features and open floor plan, spacious kitchen, laminated wood floors in great room and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. All appliances are included; WASHER, DRYER, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Come home after a long day and relax on the SCREENED in large LANAI. Lakewood Ridge Townhomes is a quiet community with a pool for your enjoyment and just minutes away from the Interstates, shopping and dining. TENANT Fees in addition to First Months Rent: $50 Rental Appl Fee per Adult, $1550 Sec Deposit, $99 Compliance Fee, $100 Application to HOA.