All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN
308 Lake Parsons Green
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
308 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lake View! 1 bed 1 bath Condo in Park Lake At Parsons. Close to excellent schools, community loaded with amenities. Close to Brandon Hospital, only minutes to Brandon Town Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN have any available units?
308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN have?
Some of 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN offer parking?
No, 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN does not offer parking.
Does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN have a pool?
No, 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN does not have a pool.
Does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN have accessible units?
No, 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 LAKE PARSONS GREENS GREEN has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
