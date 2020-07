Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 home in Brandon with a yard! Spacious open floor plan, over sized front/back yard perfect for family gatherings, newer flooring throughout the home and close to all of Brandon's restaurants and shopping! The home is ready for move in NOW! Pets ok with pet fee, no large aggressive breeds. 550+ credit score, all applications considered. Hurry and schedule your showing because this home will not last long!