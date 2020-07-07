1911 MAY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Two-Story Single Family Home Located in Brandon FL! This home has gorgeous tile throughout the entire living room and dining area. Nice kitchen with a lot of space. Master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. Not to mention the extra-large fenced in the back yard. 2 car garage!