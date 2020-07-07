All apartments in Brandon
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:47 PM

1911 MAY STREET

1911 May St · No Longer Available
Location

1911 May St, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Two-Story Single Family Home Located in Brandon FL! This home has gorgeous tile throughout the entire living room and dining area. Nice kitchen with a lot of space. Master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. Not to mention the extra-large fenced in the back yard. 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 MAY STREET have any available units?
1911 MAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 MAY STREET have?
Some of 1911 MAY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 MAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1911 MAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 MAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1911 MAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1911 MAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1911 MAY STREET offers parking.
Does 1911 MAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 MAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 MAY STREET have a pool?
No, 1911 MAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1911 MAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1911 MAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 MAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 MAY STREET has units with dishwashers.

