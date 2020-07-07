Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Two-Story Single Family Home Located in Brandon FL! This home has gorgeous tile throughout the entire living room and dining area. Nice kitchen with a lot of space. Master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. Not to mention the extra-large fenced in the back yard. 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1911 MAY STREET have any available units?
1911 MAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 MAY STREET have?
Some of 1911 MAY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 MAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1911 MAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.