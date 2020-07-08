All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1751 Tarah Trace Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1751 Tarah Trace Dr.
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

1751 Tarah Trace Dr.

1751 Tarah Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1751 Tarah Trace Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Brandon Traces

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, wood & tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a screened patio, a 2 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) (Please Note: The virtual tour for this home is being produced and will be posted on 10/3/19.)

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Lakewood Dr, west on Brandon Trace Ave, left on Tarah Trace Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE5177285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. have any available units?
1751 Tarah Trace Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. have?
Some of 1751 Tarah Trace Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Tarah Trace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. offers parking.
Does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. have a pool?
No, 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 Tarah Trace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa