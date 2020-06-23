All apartments in Brandon
1613 Crossridge Dr.

1613 Crossridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Crossridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - You'll love living in this spacious 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring, warm paint colors, inside laundry hookups, a 1 car attached garage, and a large screened patio with a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19, THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THROUGH THE VIRTUAL TOUR & WALK-THROUGH VIDEO.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g8ZDftgXVVt

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Lakewood Dr to Outlook Dr, left on Crossridge Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE4698428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Crossridge Dr. have any available units?
1613 Crossridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Crossridge Dr. have?
Some of 1613 Crossridge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Crossridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Crossridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Crossridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Crossridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Crossridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Crossridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 1613 Crossridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Crossridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Crossridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 1613 Crossridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Crossridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1613 Crossridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Crossridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Crossridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
