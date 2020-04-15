All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 AM

1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP

1612 Open Field Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1612 Open Field Loop, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Brandon neighborhood. Close to I-75, Crosstown Expressway and all the Brandon shopping and dining. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have any available units?
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have?
Some of 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP offers parking.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have a pool?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa