Brandon, FL
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:25 AM
1 of 13
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP
1612 Open Field Loop
No Longer Available
Location
1612 Open Field Loop, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Brandon neighborhood. Close to I-75, Crosstown Expressway and all the Brandon shopping and dining. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have any available units?
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have?
Some of 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP offers parking.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have a pool?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 OPEN FIELD LOOP has units with dishwashers.
