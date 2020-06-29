1518 Thistledown Drive, Brandon, FL 33510 Lakeview Village
Amenities
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1518 Thistledown Drive - 3/ 2 with attached garage. Tile throughout living areas and master bedroom suite. nice tile backsplash, granite look countertops expanded dining area. HUGE fenced yard completely fenced in for privacy.
(RLNE5307178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have any available units?
1518 Thistledown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1518 Thistledown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Thistledown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.