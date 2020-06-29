All apartments in Brandon
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1518 Thistledown Dr

1518 Thistledown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Thistledown Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1518 Thistledown Drive - 3/ 2 with attached garage. Tile throughout living areas and master bedroom suite. nice tile backsplash, granite look countertops expanded dining area. HUGE fenced yard completely fenced in for privacy.

(RLNE5307178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have any available units?
1518 Thistledown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1518 Thistledown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Thistledown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Thistledown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Thistledown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Thistledown Dr offers parking.
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Thistledown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have a pool?
No, 1518 Thistledown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have accessible units?
No, 1518 Thistledown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Thistledown Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Thistledown Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Thistledown Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

