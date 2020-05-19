Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1421 Thistledown Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1421 Thistledown Dr
1421 Thistledown Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1421 Thistledown Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 01/01/19 Three Bedroom House For Rent In Great Location - Property Id: 91660
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91660
Property Id 91660
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4585835)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr have any available units?
1421 Thistledown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 1421 Thistledown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Thistledown Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Thistledown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Thistledown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr offer parking?
No, 1421 Thistledown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Thistledown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr have a pool?
No, 1421 Thistledown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr have accessible units?
No, 1421 Thistledown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Thistledown Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Thistledown Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Thistledown Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
