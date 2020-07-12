/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
303 Apartments for rent in Oneco, Bayshore Gardens, FL
Last updated July 10 at 08:54pm
3 Units Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$759
1 Bedroom
$964
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4516 3rd St Cir W #532
4516 3rd Street Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
FULLY REMODELED CONDO! Recently renovated 2nd floor condo- paint, tile floor, cabinets, granite countertop, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new walk in shower.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5305 11TH STREET CIRCLE E
5305 11th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1303 sqft
Villa for Lease in well maintained Heatherwood Community. Two bedrooms, two baths with lanai. Appliances include washer and dryer. First, Last and Security Required prior to move-in. Amenities include community pool. Convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
508 44TH AVENUE E
508 44th Avenue East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
552 sqft
Adorable and welcoming roomy 2 BR/1 BA mobile home in 55+ Village on the Greens. Master and guest rooms offer king size beds, comfort for you and your guests. Laminate flooring in the main living spaces and carpeted bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Oneco
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified
Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7217 Manatee Ave
7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480 Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3326 46th Terrace East
3326 46th Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1651 sqft
3326 46th Terrace East Available 08/31/20 POOL HOME WITH FENCED YARD! Pet Friendly! - Fantastic home offered for annual lease located within Manatee Oaks! The home offers a formal living room with a double set of sliders that walk out to the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
A Sailor's Dream - Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated. Freshly painted interior with new lights, fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 30TH AVENUE W
435 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
924 sqft
55+, WOOD PARK. GATED COMMUNITY. BRADENTON'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Nonsmokers, no pets, no trucks/motorcycles/RVs. Located right behind Sheriff's Dept. across from north side of DeSoto Square Mall. Wonderful very livable floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
390 301 Blvd W. 6C
390 301 Blvd W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1047 sqft
55+ SENIOR RETIREMENT GATED COMMUNITY - 2/1 VILLA IN BRADENTON - Come home to this renovated and up graded, ground floor villa in a socially active, gated, 55+ community in convenient location in Bradenton.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7455 Shepherd St.
7455 Shepherd Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535 Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4702 19th Street West
4702 19th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1263 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,263 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
318 Pearl Avenue
318 Pearl Avenue, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1972 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. - Lots of natural light! -Fully fenced yard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.
