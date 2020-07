Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar community garden 24hr gym green community parking playground pool putting green bike storage garage hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system dog grooming area dog park internet cafe

The exhilarating west coast vibe of Florida is all around you at Blue Heron Living, one of the most vibrant and stylish gated communities in Bradenton. With one, two and three bedroom apartment homes surrounding a beach-style, saltwater swimming pool; the Flamingo Terrace, our open-air fireside dining lounge; and an expansive clubhouse with the most desirable amenities, Blue Heron Living makes life easy and fun.



On a gorgeous site of an authentic Old Florida tidewater preserve, Blue Heron Living has dedicated acres to preservation, with nature walks that let you enjoy the wild side. In this way, we play a responsible part in preserving Florida’s west coast wetlands.



All apartment homes have screened lanais, many with views of the marshes, where palms, cypress and ancient oaks draped in Spanish moss open to patches of sky-blue water and expanses of sea grass.



At this exciting community, you’ll find a pet agility park, lighted tennis court, playground, putting green and horseshoe pit