Bradenton, FL
5706 11TH AVENUE W
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:40 PM

5706 11TH AVENUE W

5706 11th Avenue West · (941) 737-6320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.************* This comfortable, Quiet, clean, carefree living at it's best and is available for six months furnished as pictured. This spacious meticulously maintained home has an incredible kitchen with lots of space for even the gourmet cook. Most of the home is carpeted and enhanced by incredible vaulted ceilings that create a room that seems to go on forever. Washer dryer. Wonderful light spills from the many windows that feature tropical views of perfectly maintained trees and plants. This ideal locale has a community center complex complete with lakeside swimming pool, tennis, Steam room, Sauna and common hall that includes a library, work out room, meeting hall, and kitchen. Centrally located in west Bradenton, close to restaurants, shopping, Blake Medical Center and surrounding medical offices. The Bradenton area has many attractions and points of interest first and most renowned are the alabaster sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and Anna Maria Island and is only minutes from your door. Robinson Preserve and the Botanical Gardens are a short bike ride too. We have three performing arts centers and several world-class museums in the immediate area. A background & credit check(100) required as is first, last-month rent & a fifteen hundred dollar security deposit. Call today to see if your piece of Paradise is still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 11TH AVENUE W have any available units?
5706 11TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 11TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 5706 11TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 11TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
5706 11TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 11TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 5706 11TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 5706 11TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 5706 11TH AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 5706 11TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 11TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 11TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 5706 11TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 5706 11TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 5706 11TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 11TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 11TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
