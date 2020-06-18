5706 11TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.************* This comfortable, Quiet, clean, carefree living at it's best and is available for six months furnished as pictured. This spacious meticulously maintained home has an incredible kitchen with lots of space for even the gourmet cook. Most of the home is carpeted and enhanced by incredible vaulted ceilings that create a room that seems to go on forever. Washer dryer. Wonderful light spills from the many windows that feature tropical views of perfectly maintained trees and plants. This ideal locale has a community center complex complete with lakeside swimming pool, tennis, Steam room, Sauna and common hall that includes a library, work out room, meeting hall, and kitchen. Centrally located in west Bradenton, close to restaurants, shopping, Blake Medical Center and surrounding medical offices. The Bradenton area has many attractions and points of interest first and most renowned are the alabaster sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and Anna Maria Island and is only minutes from your door. Robinson Preserve and the Botanical Gardens are a short bike ride too. We have three performing arts centers and several world-class museums in the immediate area. A background & credit check(100) required as is first, last-month rent & a fifteen hundred dollar security deposit. Call today to see if your piece of Paradise is still available!