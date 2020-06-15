All apartments in Bradenton
Bradenton, FL
4449 46TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4449 46TH AVENUE W

4449 46th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bradenton
Location

4449 46th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
clubhouse
media room
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
media room
Spacious 2BR/2BA ground floor Shorewalk condo is centrally located. Only 15 minutes to Anna Maria Island and Gulf Beaches. Nearby is Applebee's Restaurant or Publix grocery store. Condo is nicely appointed and includes stack washer/dryer. Internet access is also available at the clubhouse. 2 night minimum stay required. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Close to bus lines, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, medical facilities, public and semi-private golf courses. Minutes to Sarasota and highway access to Tampa/St. Pete and Orlando. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2700 mo/$900 wk/$185 nt (2 night min), May 1-Nov 30 $1700 mo/$750 wk/$150 nt(2 night min). Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilies including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays of less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 46TH AVENUE W have any available units?
4449 46TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4449 46TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 4449 46TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4449 46TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
4449 46TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 46TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 4449 46TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4449 46TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 4449 46TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 4449 46TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4449 46TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 46TH AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 4449 46TH AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 4449 46TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 4449 46TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 46TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4449 46TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
