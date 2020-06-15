4449 46TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Spacious 2BR/2BA ground floor Shorewalk condo is centrally located. Only 15 minutes to Anna Maria Island and Gulf Beaches. Nearby is Applebee's Restaurant or Publix grocery store. Condo is nicely appointed and includes stack washer/dryer. Internet access is also available at the clubhouse. 2 night minimum stay required. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Close to bus lines, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, medical facilities, public and semi-private golf courses. Minutes to Sarasota and highway access to Tampa/St. Pete and Orlando. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2700 mo/$900 wk/$185 nt (2 night min), May 1-Nov 30 $1700 mo/$750 wk/$150 nt(2 night min). Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilies including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays of less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.